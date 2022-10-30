FRANCES "RUTH" RYMER, age 94 and a long-time resident of Nitro, passed away at her son's home in Florida on August 8, 2022. She was born in Lester, West Virginia on September 4, 1927 to the late Cecil Lawrence Williams and Helen Pearl (Raynes Williams) Young.
Graduating from West Virginia State College as an "older adult" student in 1966, she taught at Fairview Elementary School in St. Albans for 23 years, retiring in 1989. Always seeking to learn, she received a Master's Degree from West Virginia University in 1972. She was an active member of the Nitro Church of God, where she taught Sunday School classes, participated in the women's group and served on various committees. She was an early personal computer user, learning word processing software and the internet. Often adventurous and always inquisitive, she traveled to all 50 states and over 20 foreign countries.
Ruth loved to watch Jeopardy, often claiming she knew the answer just after Alex read it. Watching Wheel of Fortune, she felt bad for contestants who did not win anything. Until her health began declining, she was an avid baseball fan, watching several games each week and accumulating hundreds of baseball cards, which she arranged by team at the beginning of each season. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to all who knew and loved her.
Ruth is survived by her son Glenn Rymer (Leslie); grandchildren Nicholas Rymer (Nicki Ishmael), Alison Hand (Robert), great-grandson Houston Hand, brothers Stephen Young (Lynn) and John Young and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Donal (1979), and many of her closest friends.
A memorial and committal service will be held at Buffalo Memorial Park on Saturday, November 5 at 11 a.m., with arrangements by Raynes Funeral Home in Buffalo.