Frances “Ruth” Rymer

FRANCES "RUTH" RYMER, age 94 and a long-time resident of Nitro, passed away at her son's home in Florida on August 8, 2022. She was born in Lester, West Virginia on September 4, 1927 to the late Cecil Lawrence Williams and Helen Pearl (Raynes Williams) Young.

Graduating from West Virginia State College as an "older adult" student in 1966, she taught at Fairview Elementary School in St. Albans for 23 years, retiring in 1989. Always seeking to learn, she received a Master's Degree from West Virginia University in 1972. She was an active member of the Nitro Church of God, where she taught Sunday School classes, participated in the women's group and served on various committees. She was an early personal computer user, learning word processing software and the internet. Often adventurous and always inquisitive, she traveled to all 50 states and over 20 foreign countries.

