FRANCES (SAMPLES) NEFF passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Bellaire Assisted Living in Scott Depot.
Frances was the first born of the late Cecil and Alta Samples. She grew up in South Charleston and considered it home. Frances graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a secretarial degree and worked for Union Carbide, First United Methodist Church and United Talent. She would tell you her most important job was wife and mother. She was exemplary in those roles.
Frances married Joe Neff in 1956 and they had 51 wonderful years together before he passed. Frances is survived by their children: James Neff, Pat Abbott, Karen (Douglas) Loudermilk and John (Jenny) Neff; grandchildren: Katherine and Sarah Abbott, Joey and Thomas Neff, Emily and Rachel Loudermilk. Frances took special pride in her grandchildren, and they in their Gran. Frances is also survived by her siblings, Jean Canipe, Neva Haddy and Cecil Samples.
She was predeceased by her son-in-law, Ed Abbott, and her siblings, Patty and John Samples.
Frances will be remembered as a determined lady that loved gospel music and who battled diabetes for 46 years. She kept a positive attitude through her physical trials and was always a positive role model.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Heart and Hand Food Pantry, 212 D Street, South Charleston, WV 25303 or First United Methodist Church, 905 Glendale Avenue, South Charleston, WV 25303.
Memories of Frances may be shared by visiting www. snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary. Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements.