FRANCES SHAFER, 91, of Elkview passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Hubbard Hospice West in South Charleston.
She loved her family and spending time with them, as well as doing her favorite hobbies such as baking pies and doing seamstress work. Frances was also a part of the Women's Club and attended Heritage Baptist Church in Pinch.
She is proceeded in death by her husband Elvin Shafer, daughter Cheryl Shafer, brother Harold Holiday, sisters Alberta Shawver, and Betty Anderson, and Grandson Shannon.
Frances is survived by her son Phil (Faye) Shafer, daughters, Mitzie Cummings, Toni Shafer (John Fouty), sisters, Barbara, Hope, Pam, Debbie, and Janice, grandchildren Heather, Jennifer, Jeremy, Erin, Nick, great grandchildren, Cory, Tyler, Daniel, Aurelia, Chance, Jada, Jaxon, Drake and son in law, Steve Yost.
There will be no services at this time.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.net
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071