Proverbs 31:28-29: "Her children rise up and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her. . ."
FRANCES MARGARET SHAMBLIN SKIDMORE, beloved wife of Theodore (Ted) R. Skidmore, who preceded her; loving mother to Sharon, who preceded her, (Glenn) Smith; David (Donna) Skidmore; Laura Skidmore Rhodes; and John (Trena) Skidmore; doting and fun Grandma Frances to - Robert (Kristi), Paul (Mandy), Kate and Matthew (Riann) Smith; Suzette (James) Skidmore Farr and Christopher Skidmore, who preceded her; Abby Rhodes; Jacob, Jeremy, Joshua and Jillian Skidmore; Brandi (Josh) Ward and McKenzie (Shane) Thornton; treasured Great Grandma Frances to Shelbi, Baili (Tyler Bailey), Mallori, Kamri, Lucas, Lilli, Emma, Alison, Kayla, Gino and Marcella Smith; and, Cameron and Kayden Skidmore; Luke and Allie Ward; the best big sister ever to Carmel O. "Duffy" (Ruth Ann) Shamblin and Donald E. "Boojie" (who preceded her) (Alma) Shamblin; kind aunt to many nieces and nephews; fun cousin; genuine and faithful friend to many; and, mother figure and teacher to too many people to name and count, entered through Heaven's gates December 30, 2020 after a brief illness.
Frances was born in Centralia, WV on December 1, 1927 to Pearl (Holden) and Carmel "Choc" Shamblin. She enjoyed growing up in Centralia, a place that remained dear to her throughout her life. She passed this love along to her children and grandchildren.
Cinnamon rolls, sea foam candy, peanut butter roll candy, homemade breads, after prom pancake breakfasts, angel food cake, pumpkin pie, decorated "turkey" cakes, and hot dog chili sauce are only a few of the gastronomical delights she made for her family and shared with others. As the mother of four, her presence in the Mingo County school system - West End Elementary and Williamson High School - spanned 17 years. During that time, she was involved with various activities with each of her children. If she knew you through one of her children, she clipped every article about you and kept it - forever. She and Ted raised their family in Williamson. With the exception of a few short moves to Logan, Moundsville and "across the Tug in Kentucky", from 1952 to 1992 Williamson was their home. In 1992 they moved back to Braxton County where they both grew up and were high school sweethearts. A story of a cheerleader and a football player.
Frances was active in the United Methodist Church in Williamson (Memorial) and Flatwoods (Mt. Hebron) WV where she established many long term friendships. In her later years, after Ted passed, these friends and neighbors watched over her. She participated in the Women's groups, Bible School, Sunday School, dinners and activities. The WV Annual Conference was a gathering she enjoyed many times, often attending it with her mother. Scripture and Christian teachings were woven into her entire life and the lessons she shared with her children.
A topnotch seamstress, Frances made the most beautiful and stylish clothes for her daughters. Her knitted sweaters and vests kept her family warm as did her crocheted afghans. She enjoyed bowling and had her own bowling ball with her name engraved on it for over 55 years. A fierce competitor on the lanes and in any other game or sport, (you should see her marble game winnings!), her kind spirit made this quality a surprise.
Due to COVID restrictions, there will be a small private graveside service with a celebration of life planned in post COVID 2021, to which everyone is welcomed to attend.
In lieu of flowers, please do at least one kind thing in memory of Frances. She would find no finer or more fulfilling act on her behalf.
