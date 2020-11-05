FRANCES SUE WINFREE 50, of Charleston passed away November 3, 2020 at home following a long illness.
She was a homemaker and a loving mother.
Surviving are her husband, Michael Winfree; son, Victor Winfree of Charleston; daughter, Ashley Winfree of Cross Lanes; sisters, Audrey Vauly of Belle, Janet Tenny and Charlotte Garnes both of Ripley; and two grandchildren.
In keeping with Frances's final requests, her cremation wishes will be honored and there will be a celebration of her life in the summer of 2021.
