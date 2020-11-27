Francis Crawford

FRANCIS KEITH CRAWFORD, 75, of Belleville, IL, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, November 23, 2020.
He was born on July 24, 1945 in Morgantown, to the late Francis and Vivian Crawford.
Keith was a Sergeant First Class U.S. Army veteran. He was the Chief Jailer for Kanawha County and was also a police officer for the Nashville Metropolitan Police and a Kanawha County Deputy Sheriff.
Keith is survived by his children, Christopher Crawford and wife Marlena of Independence, MO, Jeff Crawford of St. Albans, Christine Alexander of Cross Lanes, Eli Crawford and wife Pamela, of Titusville, FL, Danielle Skibinski and husband Tom, of Jacksonville, FL, and Renee Crawford of Palm Bay, FL; grandson, Patrick Crawford; sisters, Sandra Church of Vincent, OH and Valerie Hawkins and husband James of Belleville, IL; brother, John Crawford of Point Pleasant; and multiple nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, November 28, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar, with Chaplain Dan Wilkerson officiating.
Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude PL, Memphis TN 38105-9959.