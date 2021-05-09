FRANCIS K. ALDRED, age 93, of Charleston passed away May 6 after a brief illness. He was born in Bluefield, WV to Francis A. Aldred and Una Johnston Walker. Frank graduated from VA Episcopal School and Roanoke College, and served in US Navy Intelligence during the Korean War. Following his service, he taught history and mathematics at VA Episcopal School and coached boys' cross country and track. He earned a doctorate in History from the University of Virginia in 1967 and became a faculty member at Marshall University until his retirement in 1993. He served terms as the Faculty Representative on the W.Va. Board of Regents and travelled to mainland China on a Hayes Fulbright fellowship.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Pamela G. Aldred; daughters Amy Aldred O'Leary (Tom), Mary Aldred-Crouch (Bill) and grandsons James and Andrew O'Leary. He was predeceased by his daughter Leslie K. Aldred.
Visitation will be Monday May 10, 2021 from 12 noon until 1 p.m., at Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston. A committal service with Pastor Ford Price followed by military graveside services will be held at 1:30pm at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial VA Cemetery, Institute.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association, 1248 Greenbrier St., Charleston, 25531 or www.adoptcharleston.com.
The family wishes to express their deep appreciation for the support of Dr. Lester Labus and Hope and Andy Altman.
