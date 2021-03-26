FRANCIS LOUIS "FRANK" "OLD MAN" "PAP" FAIRFAX, 86, of Front Royal, VA passed away Mon, March 22, 2021. Military graveside services with American Legion Post #33, Sutton, will be held 11 am Sat. March 27, 2021 at Barker Ridge Cemetery, Sutton. Greene-Robertson Funeral Home, Sutton in charge of arrangements.
