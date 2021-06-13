FRANCIS PIERCE FISHER II (1942-2021) was born on an army base in California and made a name for himself in New York City, but he was always a West Virginia boy at heart.
He grew up in Parkersburg across the street from Sandra Fisher, the woman he would go on to marry. They brought two children, Amanda Fredrickson and Emma Pepper, into the world.
He would call himself a tinkerer, but that hardly sums up his voracious will to ideate and build fantastic technical worlds. He co-founded the internationally renowned radio show Mountain Stage and was instrumental in creating the statewide network for West Virginia Public Broadcasting. He was an adventurer and some of his favorite days were spent in his little red car. He was always looking at the world with wonder and kindness, finding some kind of merry trouble to get into with his dear friends. His exuberant spirit and steadfast friendship will be forever remembered.
He is survived by many beloved family members and close friends, who were like a family to him. His heart will live on in our own.
Read more about his life at http://bit.ly/francisfisher. In lieu of flowers, treat yourself to a banana split.
A service will be held Saturday, July 3 at 1 p.m. on the covered patio at the Moose Lodge (2805 Kanawha Blvd., Charleston). Guests may stay after to visit with family and friends.