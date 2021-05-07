Francis Xavier Boyle III

FRANCIS "TAD" XAVIER BOYLE, III, of Star City, WV, died Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at his home.
He was born August 20, 1976, in Princeton, WV, a son of Francis Xavier Boyle, Jr. of French Creek, WV and Clerc Daniell of Spencer, WV.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his step-mother, Colleen Boyle; one step brother, Steven Gaughan and wife Tessa of Sanford, NC; one half-brother, Justin Bossert of Spencer, WV; one step sister, Natalie Boyle of French Creek; one half-sister, Aliy Bossert of Las Vegas, NV; two uncles, Eugene Boyle and Ilona Jurith of Interlaken, NJ, James Robert Daniell Jr. and wife Heidi Seay of Grenville, SC; six aunts, Judith Stengle and husband Nick of Neptune City, NJ, Mary Ellen McHale and husband Michael of Fairfax, VA, Janet Lucas and husband Gary of Alta Monte Springs, FL, Danette Daniell of Mendham, NJ, Frances Calcutt and husband Phil of Oro Valley, AZ and Christine Danielle Connell and husband James of University Heights, OH and several cousins. "Tad" worked at J. W.
Tad was a member of the Roane County High School class of 1994 and graduated from WV State University with a degree in Communications. He worked at the Ruby Memorial Hospital in the Kitchen and he loved animals, especially dogs.
A Memorial Gathering will be held Saturday, May 8, 2021 from 8:30 until 10 a.m., at the Poling-St. Clair Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m., at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church with Father Ed as celebrant. In honoring "Tad" wishes he will be cremated.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Animal Friends of Barbour County, 320 Valley Bend Road, Belington, WV, 26250.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.polingstclair.com. Poling-St. Clair Funeral Home.