FRANCYL GREGORY CASTO of St Albans, passed peacefully on August 23, 2022 at the age of 96 in her own home.
Fran was born in Radcliff, Ohio on May 13, 1926. She was the last surviving sibling of the Otho Gregory and Hannah Boring Gregory family.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
FRANCYL GREGORY CASTO of St Albans, passed peacefully on August 23, 2022 at the age of 96 in her own home.
Fran was born in Radcliff, Ohio on May 13, 1926. She was the last surviving sibling of the Otho Gregory and Hannah Boring Gregory family.
After graduating from Vinton Rural High School, Radcliff, Ohio in 1944, Fran joined the United States Cadet Nurse Corps to receive an education to become an army nurse. By the time she graduated from the nursing program in July 1948, the war was over, so she continued her work as a nurse in Gallipolis, OH, Columbus, OH and later at the American Red Cross Blood Donor Center in Charleston, WV. She loved her work as a nurse, and it brought her a sense of joy and accomplishment.
Fran married the love of her life, William Harold Casto in May 1951 and sacrificially loved and enjoyed life with Bill for over 71 remarkable years. Theirs was a marriage blessed by God.
Fran raised three children; Kevin (Vicki) Casto, Kim (Agnes) Casto and Melissa (Tom) Rice. Her first ministry was to her family. She had eight grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren whom she was able to know, love, and enjoy.
Fran served and was involved in the Lakeview United Methodist Church, St Albans, WV of which she was a charter member. She used her gifts to serve with integrity.
In Fran's retirement years, she generously gave of her time and resources by serving others through hosting of family and friends. Fran ran an efficient and organized household and there was always an enjoyable meal and comfortable bed waiting. All were welcome
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans and one hour prior to the funeral service at the church.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Lakeview United Methodist Church, St. Albans, WV with Pastor Kerry Bart officiating.
Graveside service will follow at 4 p.m. Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Vinton Memorial Cemetery, Vinton, Ohio.
You can visit Fran's tribute page at bartlettnicholsfuneralhome.com to share condolences or memories with the family.
Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans is honored to serve the Casto family.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.