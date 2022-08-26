Thank you for Reading.

Francyl Gregory Casto
FRANCYL GREGORY CASTO of St Albans, passed peacefully on August 23, 2022 at the age of 96 in her own home.

Fran was born in Radcliff, Ohio on May 13, 1926. She was the last surviving sibling of the Otho Gregory and Hannah Boring Gregory family.

