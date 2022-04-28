FRANK ALVA PIERSON, 68, of St. Albans, passed away April 25, 2022 in St. Mary's Hospital.
Frank was born February 11, 1954 in Charleston to the late Lee Pierson and Esta Skyles Pierson. In addition to his parents, Frank was preceded in death by his daughter, Kimberly Annette Pierson; brothers, Tom and Donald Pierson; and sisters, Lois Thomas, and Linda Pierson
Frank was Owner of Pierson Technical Services, Dunbar. Frank was a Ham radio operator, WD8QAU. Loved machine operating, and especially enjoyed riding his motorcycle.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Tamara Epperly Pierson of St. Albans; sons, Frank Pierson Jr. (Ryan) of St. Albans and David Doss; grandchildren, Rowan Pierson, Buck Epperly, Ace Epperly, Lexi Lewis, and Bella Harris; great-grandchildren, Wolfe Lewis; niece, Madison Gurley; siblings, Gary, Harold, Jim, David, Evelyn, and Delores; former wives riends, Carla Buschur, and Barbara Pierson-Angus.
Service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, April 30, 2022 at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
A gathering of family and friends will begin at Noon on Saturday at the funeral home.
The service will available for viewing at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home's Facebook Page.