FRANK B. THOMPSON, JR., of St. Albans, passed away on February 23, 2023 at HospiceCare at Charleston Area Medical Center's Memorial Hospital following a long illness. He was born on March 18, 1940 on a property owned by his maternal great grandfather, Evermont Dent.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Frank B. Thompson and Hester A. Hunley; his maternal grandmother, Myrtle Dent Wallace; his aunt, Agnes Cox; and a host of other relatives. His family was the owner and operator of The Marvin Motel on Route 60 in South Charleston and The Marvin Midtown Motel and Restaurant located on Kanawha Boulevard in Charleston among other business ventures.
Frank graduated from South Charleston High School in 1958 and immediately began working for the FMC Corporation in South Charleston. He started his career in the mailroom, but held positions in accounting and other departments over his 25-year tenure. Upon retirement, he was the Peroxide Unit Supervisor.
Frank is survived by his wife of 65 years, Roberta Thompson of St. Albans; his children, Cheryl Barker (Terry) of St. Albans, Brooks Thompson of South Charleston, and Tracy Thompson (Pam) of Dunbar; his granddaughters, Erica Master (Bret) of St. Albans and Ashley Schumaker (Chris) of Suffolk, Virginia; and his great grandchildren, Damon and Delilah Master of St. Albans and Garrett Schumaker of Suffolk, Virginia; as well as extended family members and loved ones. He was affectionally referred to as Pop by his wife, children, granddaughters, and those closest to him. His great-grandchildren called him Grouchy Pop, which was a reflection of his lack of patience in his older years.
Frank was an avid bowler, fisherman, hunter, and collector of coins and guns. He was a regular watcher of Jeopardy, and he almost always answered correctly before the contestants. He lived a great life and had lots of entertaining stories to share. His loved ones have fond memories of family trips to the Outer Banks of North Carolina and the family camp on the Greenbrier River where there is a sign that reads, "An old fisherman lives here with his best catch."
A family celebration of Frank's life will be held at a later date.