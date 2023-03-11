Thank you for Reading.

Frank B. Thompson Jr.
FRANK B. THOMPSON, JR., of St. Albans, passed away on February 23, 2023 at HospiceCare at Charleston Area Medical Center's Memorial Hospital following a long illness. He was born on March 18, 1940 on a property owned by his maternal great grandfather, Evermont Dent.

Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Frank B. Thompson and Hester A. Hunley; his maternal grandmother, Myrtle Dent Wallace; his aunt, Agnes Cox; and a host of other relatives. His family was the owner and operator of The Marvin Motel on Route 60 in South Charleston and The Marvin Midtown Motel and Restaurant located on Kanawha Boulevard in Charleston among other business ventures.

