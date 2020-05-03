Frank Chapman

PASTOR FRANK CHAPMAN, 68, of Alum Creek, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Charleston General Hospital after a short illness. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, has been family owned and operated since 1950.

