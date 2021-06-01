Frank Christopher Early

FRANK "FRANKIE" CHRISTOPHER EARLY, 18, of Elkview, WV went to home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, May 28, 2021.
Frankie attended Elkview Baptist Church and was a 2021 graduate of Herbert Hoover High School. He loved sports and was on the basketball and football teams at Herbert Hoover as well as playing AAU travel basketball. He was a member of the 2021 Regional Champion team for Hoover Basketball as well as making it to the West Virginia High School football playoff in 2020. Frankie loved the outdoors including riding dirt bikes, four-wheeling and most of all snowboarding. He was a loving son, brother, teammate, and friend, he will be missed by everyone who knew him.
Frankie is survived by his mother; Christina (Jared) Raynes father; Frank Early Jr., siblings; Jake, Jason Raynes, Ethan and Julia Kent, MaKayla, Keandre, and Keyaira Williams and DeAngelo Early, grandparents; Joe and Sue Collins, Ken Kelly, Brenda and Gene Raynes, great grandparents; Carl and Pauline Bonham along with several other loving family members.
A celebration of life will be at 2 p.m., on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at Elkview Baptist Church with Pastor Charles Bias officiating. Burial will follow at Elk Hills Memorial Park in Big Chimney.
Visitation will be from 12 - 2 p.m., on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at Elkview Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hafer Funeral Home to assist the family with funeral expenses.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071.