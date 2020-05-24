FRANK EDWARD EVANS JR., age 82, of South Charleston, passed away Saturday May 16, 2020, at home.
Ed was born April 10, 1938, in Charleston, WV, son of the late Frank Edward Sr. and Peggy Harris Evans. He was also preceded in death by his mother and father-in-law, Margie and Henry Reynolds.
Ed served his country in the U.S. Army. He retired after 42 years from Union Carbide/Dow where he was a distribution coordinator. He was an active member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Charleston Lodge #202 and the FOPA #4.
Ed is survived by his loving wife, Regina; daughter, Victoria Faw (Wylie) of South Charleston; son, Robert Evans (Leilani) of VA; daughter, Nicole Roskill (Andrew) of SC; son, JD Craig of OH; daughter, Melissa Scherer (Craig) of NC; seven grandchildren, Madison, Isabella, Jackie, Jacob, Jayden, Wylie and Tanner; brother, Richard Evans (Kathy) of MI; sister, Sue Ferrell (Jim) of CA; brother, "Butch" Evans of St. Albans; and sister-in-law, Eulanda Bird of Barboursville; a host of nieces and nephews; and his pets, Huey and Blackie.
His favorite thing in life was playing golf and he was never happier than when he was on the golf course except when he was on the island Curacao.
He will be greatly missed by his family, his BOPE, bowling and golfing friends and anyone who knew him.
A celebration to honor Ed's life will be held at St. Timothy Lutheran Church, Wednesday, May 27, with visitation at 1 p.m. and funeral at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to the Charleston Elks Lodge #202, P.O. Box 1591, Charleston, WV 25326-1591 or St. Timothy Lutheran Church, 900 Lawndale Lane, Charleston, WV 25314.
Friends may share condolences at our website www. snodgrassfuneral.com.
Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements.