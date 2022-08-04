FRANK ENCIL ELLIS, 76, of Bellevue OH passed away unexpectedly at his home Friday July 29, 2022.
He was born February 23, 1946 in Newton, West Virginia, the son of Arnold Lee and Nannie Emogene (Nester) Ellis.
Frank married Anna Mira on September 25, 1998 in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. His greatest achievement in life was his beautiful daughter Mandi Lee Snyder whom he shared with Iris Stephenson.
Frank loved tinkering in his man cave, hosting the many Mira Family parties and spending time with his beautiful wife and his Jazzy Girl. He was an amazing friend to many. Frank bravely served in the Ohio National Guard and the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War earning several certificates and awards. He was a talented and hardworking Plumber Pipe Fitter Journeyman in Union Local 42, retiring in 2008.
Frank is survived by his wife, Anna Mira-Ellis, daughter Mandi Lee Snyder (Scott Lukovski), Granddaughter Giavanna Lee Elizabeth Yontz, brother Galen "Lane" (Evelyn) Ellis of White Sulfur, WV. Sisters Joyce Ann Fanaza of North Lima, OH, Jean Ellen (Paul) Brannon of Dillsburg, PA, Martha Rae Ellis-Cox of Charleston, WV, Judy Kay Ellis De Pue of Winfield, WV, and Sheila Lynn Ellis Minardi (Joey) of Daytona Beach Shores, FL. He is also survived by his childhood friend Wally Board, the two shared a bond like brothers. Frank leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews.
Frank is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Delano Blaine Ellis, Roy Lee Ellis, Wesley Kent Ellis and Daniel Richard Ellis. Sisters Virginia Kathryn Ellis and Ronda Mondell Smith.
Friends will be received Monday, August 8, 2022 from 1 p.m., until the funeral service begins at 4 p.m., at Foos and Foos Funeral Service, 151 Yorkshire Place, Bellevue, OH 44811. Military honors will be performed following the service. Burial will be in Bellevue Cemetery.