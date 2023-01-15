Thank you for Reading.

Frank Ervin Clark
FRANK ERVIN CLARK, 92 of Gallagher West Virginia went to be with his Lord on January 10, 2023. He is survived by his children; Gwen (Rev. Darryl) Bogatay of Avon, IN, Leota (Denny) Meadows of Chesapeake, WV / FL, Brenda (Carl) Bowyer of Pratt, WV, Leonard (Terri) Clark of Hansford, WV, Pat (Holly) Clark of East Bank, WV, Denise (Kevin) Hypes of Pratt, WV, One Sister, Maudie Hughes of Winston Salem, NC, and one brother, Charles Clark of East Bank, WV; 20 Grandchildren, 32 Great Grand Children, and 10 Great, Great, Grand Children. He was preceded in death by His loving wife, Darlene Ruby Clark and two daughters, Drema Prichard and Sue Carter, and one daughter-in-law, Becky Clark.

Ervin was a coal miner for 33 years with Burnwell and Cannelton Mines. Ervin was a WV Licensed Minister, serving as the Lead Pastor of Three WV Nazarene Churches. He was a charter member and an officer of his beloved Paint Creek Watershed Association where he provided solid, well respected visionary leadership. He was a member and a greatly loved and admired leader for 50+ years in the Gallagher Church of the Nazarene.

