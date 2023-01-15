FRANK ERVIN CLARK, 92 of Gallagher West Virginia went to be with his Lord on January 10, 2023. He is survived by his children; Gwen (Rev. Darryl) Bogatay of Avon, IN, Leota (Denny) Meadows of Chesapeake, WV / FL, Brenda (Carl) Bowyer of Pratt, WV, Leonard (Terri) Clark of Hansford, WV, Pat (Holly) Clark of East Bank, WV, Denise (Kevin) Hypes of Pratt, WV, One Sister, Maudie Hughes of Winston Salem, NC, and one brother, Charles Clark of East Bank, WV; 20 Grandchildren, 32 Great Grand Children, and 10 Great, Great, Grand Children. He was preceded in death by His loving wife, Darlene Ruby Clark and two daughters, Drema Prichard and Sue Carter, and one daughter-in-law, Becky Clark.
Ervin was a coal miner for 33 years with Burnwell and Cannelton Mines. Ervin was a WV Licensed Minister, serving as the Lead Pastor of Three WV Nazarene Churches. He was a charter member and an officer of his beloved Paint Creek Watershed Association where he provided solid, well respected visionary leadership. He was a member and a greatly loved and admired leader for 50+ years in the Gallagher Church of the Nazarene.
The extended Clark Family would like to thank "Clark Christian Care Assisted Living" of East Bank, WV for the lovingly dedicated care they provided Ervin for the last three years. In lieu of Flowers, the family would like to thank you in advance for your kindness in choosing to make a donation to the Gallagher Church of the Nazarene, 12 Upper Patch Road, Gallagher, West Virginia 25083.
The Funeral will be Tuesday, January 17 at The O'Dell Funeral Home, 1301 Fayette Pike W, Montgomery, WV, 25136. Visitation will be from 11 to 1 p.m., with the service beginning at 1 p.m. Interment Service Will Follow at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens 6027 E Dupont Ave, Glasgow, WV 25086.