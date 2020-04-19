FRANK FAZIO, 94, of Charleston, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 31, 2020.
Frank was born in Charleston on January 18, 1926, the seventh of eight children, to parents Domenico and Rosina (Pallone) Fazio, both immigrants from Savelli, Italy, a small mountain village in Calabria. He grew up in a two room house where his father had a barbershop and lunch counter that would eventually become Fazio's Italian Restaurant.
As a young man, Frank moved to Oakland, CA, and was working in the Alameda shipyards when at 18 he joined the United States Marine Corps. He earned the rank of Corporal, becoming an expert rifleman and serving as a heavy artillery crewman fighting for his country in Okinawa during WWII.
After the war, Frank returned to Charleston and was working as a short order cook at Shoney's when he met his wife to be, Lena (Legg) Fazio. Married for 51 years, Frank and Lena raised three children while Frank worked as a baker at Cablish Baking Company and later as an employee of the West Virginia State Road Commission. Ever the devoted husband, he was Lena's caregiver for several years when illness robbed her of the ability to care for herself.
In his free time, Frank enjoyed watching westerns and was an avid bowler, averaging 240. Quick-witted, with a lively sense of humor, he always kept his "capa tosta" grandchildren on their toes with his love of puzzles, his juggling skills, and his mastery of the ball and paddle. His home, his love and his support were always available to his family.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lena; his brothers, Otto, James and Joe; his sisters, Eva and Irene; his sons, Fred and Dominick; and his grandchildren, Frankie and Lisa.
Frank is survived by his loving daughter, Rose Hendershot of Miromar Lakes, FL; his sisters, Margaret Cook of Fairfield, CA, and Stella Quigley of Charleston; his nephew, Bob Harper of Charleston, who was like a brother to him; his cherished grandchildren, April (Ratsamy) Thongdara of Charleston, Kerry (Timothy) Stahl of Montclair, NJ, Michael C. (Melina Patterson) Hendershot of Palo Alto, CA, Natalie Anderson and Shaun Fazio both of Modesto, CA; great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Brendan, Kami, Daniel, Amy, Shelly, Isabella, Caelyn, Kaliope, and Caleb; and five great-great-grandchildren.
Frank will be greatly missed and always remembered by all his family who will hold a celebration of his life at a later date.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.