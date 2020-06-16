FRANK FERGUSON, 61, of Charleston passed away Saturday June 13, 2020 at CAMC Memorial from Bone Cancer and Leukemia.
Frank was a Christian and enjoyed Bible studies and reading his Bible daily.
He is preceded in death by his parents Richard and Frankie Taylor Ferguson.
Frank is survived by his sisters Brenda and husband Russell E. Koontz, Drema and husband Michael Davis. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
No services are scheduled for Frank at this time and a private burial will take place at Grandview Memorial Park in Dunbar.
Gatens - Harding Funeral Home is assisting the Ferguson family.