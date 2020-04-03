Frank Gilbert Shelton

FRANK GILBERT SHELTON, age 79, of Lakeview, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020.

He was born in Clay, West Virginia, on December 25, 1940, to the late Robert G. and Iva Shelton (nee Rhondes).

He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret; brothers, Robert "Buddy" Shelton and Stephen Shelton.

Frank is survived by his son, Robert (Donna) Shelton of Lakeview, Ohio; grandchildren, Robert G. (Allison) Shelton of Kettering, Ohio, Joshua Shelton of Lakeview, Ohio, and Kaylee Shelton of Lakeview, Ohio; step-sons, Doug (Missy) Woodall of Fairborn, Ohio, Jimmy (Melanie) Woodall of Columbus, Georgia, and Chris Woodall of Lakeview, Ohio; sister, Geraldine Hope (Emery) Noe of Tipp City, Ohio; niece, Leah (Robert) Crook of Tipp City, Ohio; and a host of other family members and friends.

In loving memory of Frank, contributions may be made to American Cancer Society.

Memorial Service and burial will be at the Reed Cemetery in Clay, West Virginia, at a later date.

