Frank H. Marple
FRANK H. MARPLE, 78, passed away December 29, 2022, at Lynchburg General Hospital after a long battle with lung cancer.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sally, two children, Scott Marple and Brian Marple, two daughters-in-law, Amy & Suzanne, four grandchildren Grace, Noah, Dylan, and Lauren. He also leaves behind three sisters, Mary-Gail Kokish, Beverly DiMenna, and Carolyn Porter.

