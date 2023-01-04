FRANK H. MARPLE, 78, passed away December 29, 2022, at Lynchburg General Hospital after a long battle with lung cancer.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sally, two children, Scott Marple and Brian Marple, two daughters-in-law, Amy & Suzanne, four grandchildren Grace, Noah, Dylan, and Lauren. He also leaves behind three sisters, Mary-Gail Kokish, Beverly DiMenna, and Carolyn Porter.
He is a Veteran of the Vietnam War, where he earned The Army Commendation Medal and Vietnam Service Medal w/two Bronze Service Stars, while serving in the 124th Signal Battalion, 4th Infantry Division, which also earned the Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Palm and The Republic of Vietnam Civil Actions Honor Medal First Class unit citations.
Frank grew up in Charleston, WV, and a graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School and West Virginia State University. He is the only son of Frank & Grace Marple, and brother to Sally, Mary-Gail, Beverly and Carolyn Marple.
Services will be held Friday, January 6, 2023, at noon at Tharp Funeral Home in Lynchburg, VA and laid to rest at Virginia Memorial Park in Forest, VA. We invite you to donate to Boonsboro Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company in their honor, in lieu of sending flowers.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences please visit www.tharpfuneralhome.com