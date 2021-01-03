On Sunday, December 20th, 2020 FRANK HOLT passed away from a long battle with COPD.
Frank was a lifelong resident of St. Albans, WV. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, William "Bill" and Edith Holt. He had an early career at True Temper and then pursued a career as a barber at Charleston House Hairstyling where he worked alongside his beloved brothers, Roger Holt (Debbie) and Robert "Clint"on Holt of St. Albans. He cherished riding his Harley and finishing his life living between "the boys".
He never went a day without speaking to his little brothers.
Frank married his St Albans High School sweetheart, Rheta Tustin Tarpley and fathered two daughters, Jodi Pete (Steven), Scott Depot and Kathy Snyder (Virgil White), St. Albans. His "girls'' will always cherish the memories of camping, fishing, beach trips, dancing, karaoke and most of all the laughing. If you were ever in a room with their father, there is no way you wouldn't end up laughing, even up to taking him to his radiation appointments and previous doctor appointments. He dearly loved "his girls". "His girls" dearly loved him. They blessed him with grandchildren, Adam Snyder (Brittiney)(ggc. Cash, Jack), Santanah Gardner (Jay), Rachael Snyder and Elexa Gardner, Zach Pete (Tori) (gc. Adalyn and Nikolaos).
Frank blessed "his girls" with "a brother the girls never had". Many families are blended. Andrew "Andy" Wooten (Miranda), Scott Depot, was everything Jodi and Kathy would ever want in a brother. Frank loved Andy as if his own, no difference. He blessed "PawPaw Frank" with three grandchildren, Izzy, Gracey and Reed.
Frank also shared his love for April Ehrlich (Rich), Indiana, (gc. Jacob, Savannah, Samuel and Noah) and Tommy Wooten (Beth), Alabama, (gc. Chelsea, Cody and Caden), and four great grandchildren.
He is additionally survived by two loving nephews, Billy Holt (Jamie), Barboursville and Eric Holt of St. Albans.
