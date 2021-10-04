FRANK JAMES MILLER JR., 81, of Kenna went to his heavenly home on Saturday, October 2, 2021.
He was born January 30, 1940 in Kanawha County a son of the late Frank Sr and Louise May Nickell Miller. Frank worked many years as a truck driver for Kanawha Steel and was later employed as a contractor for the Post Office. He was also an ordained minister who had a love for reading and studying the Bible and a passion for telling people about his Lord.
Frank is survived by his loving wife, Joyce Shamblin Miller; daughters Cricket Reynolds (Greg), Candy Burdette and Carla Lambert; son Perry Fugate; sisters Eleanor McFadden, Nancy Merical, Sheila Byrne and Debbie Vanbibber; grandchildren Tara Stephens, Joey Stephens, Brenden Reynolds, Amy Skonberg (Robert), Garrett Reveal, Colton Fugate, Connor Fugate and Jacob Burdette; great-grandchildren Jordan Miller, Solomon Skonberg, Trenton Rader and Preston Reynolds.
In addition to his parents Frank was preceded in death by his first wife, Becky Miller.
A funeral service to celebrate Frank's life will be held 4 p.m. Tuesday, October 5th at Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley with Pastor Ron Shamblin officiating. Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Online memories and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.waybrightfuneralhome.com