FRANK LAIDLEY FIELD JR., 91, passed away December 20, 2020 from complications of COVID-19.
He was born in Charleston, WV, lived in Cuyahoga Falls, OH, and resided at Rockynol Independent Living since December 2016. He attended Hampden-Sydney College, received a Bachelor's of Science Degree in Foreign Service from Georgetown University, School of Foreign Service, a Bachelor's of Science Degree in Business Administration from the University of Akron, and a Certificate in Advanced Accounting from the International Accountants Society. He was a member of the Delta Sigma Pi Business Fraternity.
He met the love of his life, Eileen, in Puerto Rico in 1960, and they were married soon after.
After serving several years in the United States Foreign Service, Frank worked for the Firestone Tire & Rubber Co. where he held various financial positions including Treasurer-Controller of Firestone Plantation Co., Vice President of L&C Marine and Finance Director of the Firestone Tire & Rubber Co. of New Zealand. After retiring from Firestone with 38 years' service, he went to work for the Internal Revenue Service for a few years.
He was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church where he served as Treasurer, Endowment Trustee, Deacon and Elder. Other memberships included the Rotary Club of Akron and the Men's Garden Club of Akron.
Frank was preceded in death by his wife, Eileen O. Field in 2018. He is survived by his son, Richard Laidley (Jami Renee) Field of Florence, KY; grandchildren, Andrew Laidley, Connor Laidley and Audrey Eleanor Field; sister, Mary F. Neville of Nashville, TN; brothers-in-law, Timothy F. (Ann), James C. and George D. (Joy) O'Leary; sister-in-law, Catherine P. O'Leary; many nieces and nephews; special friends, Claire Reinke and Harriet Wallace; and caregiver, Laura Balinski.
Calling hours will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 26th at Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home, 810 Portage Trail, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221.
Funeral Services will be held after at 2 p.m. at Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home, with interment at Northampton Center Cemetery immediately following.
Donations may be made to the Westminster Presbyterian Endowment Trust or the Akron Rotary Camp.
