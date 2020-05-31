FRANK LeROSE, 96, of Boomer, died at CAMC on Thursday, May 28, 2020, from complications due COVID-19.
Frank graduated with a degree in Chemistry from West Virginia Tech. He later worked as a chemist at DuPont in Belle, WV.
Frank was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He served in WWII onboard The USS Massachusetts. Frank was awarded several honors while in the navy. He was awarded The Pacific Theatre Ribbon "Nine Stars." The American Theatre Ribbon, The Victory Medal and The Philippines Liberation Ribbon "Two Stars." We thank Frank for his service to our country.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Domenick LeRose and Catherine LeRose (DeMarco); brothers, Mike, Louie, Sam, Tony, Joe, John, and Tommy LeRose; and sisters, Mary Scalise and Fannie LeRose.
Surviving is his brother Jimmy LeRose of New Albany, Ohio, and his sister, Rose Franciose of Charleston, WV. Other survivors include thirty-one nieces and nephews, many great nieces and great nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews who all loved their "Uncle Frank."
Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 2, at Montgomery Memorial Park, London, WV, with Rev. Dominikus Baok officiating. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, a celebration of Frank's life will be held at a later date.
O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, is in charge of arrangements.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be sent to St. Anthony's Shrine, Boomer, WV 25031.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odell funeralhome.com.