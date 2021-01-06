FRANK M. HUTTON, 93, of Hurricane, WV born March 8, 1927 went home to be with his Lord on January 4, 2021. Frank was a member of First Baptist Church of Hurricane serving on the Trustee Board and as an usher. He was a member of Teamsters Local 175. He was a World War II Navy veteran as a ship's cook. He graduated from DuPont High School. He retired as a truck driver from Mason-Dixon Tank Lines with 28 years of service. His driving career began as a cab driver in Cleveland, Ohio, then he drove for Bob Bunch Trucking and WV Department of Highways. Also, he drove a motor coach for West Virginia Motor Coach, Capitol Coach, and his church. In 40 years of driving he logged in over 3 million miles. Frank was an 11 time State Truck Driver Champion and 3 time National Truck Rodeo Champion. He was named 1979 Driver of the Year by WV Motor Truck Association. He was presented a certificate for Outstanding West Virginian by Gov. Jay Rockefeller. His love of driving was immeasurable, stopping to help fellow motorists, watching interstates being built, and seeing our Country. He loved meeting and talking with others during his tenure as a motor coach driver.
Frank was a devoted caring husband and father who loved telling jokes, singing, yodeling, whistling, and reminiscing with his family and those around him.
Preceded in death by his first wife, Lorine Bostic Hutton, second wife Marie Dillard Hutton, parents Robert G. and Essie E. Cline Hutton, siblings Flora Mae Carpenter, Fred, Rev. Clarence, and Robert.
Surviving are his daughters Linda Bernard (Trey), Deb Hutton all of Sarasota FL, Barbara Jarrell (Bryce) of St. Albans, Deloris Quick (Charles) of Scott Depot; twin sister Fannie Skiles of Atlanta, GA; 8 grandchildren Angela Persinger and Matt Snelson (Stephanie) of Sarasota FL, Alisha Snelson of Plano, TX, Bryce Jarrell II (Carrie) of So. Charleston, Brent Jarrell (Hollie) of Shepherdstown, Bethany Jarrell of St. Albans, Chad Quick of Hurricane, Brandon Quick of Scott Depot; 2 step-grandchildren Ford Bernard of Sarasota, FL and Sydney Barber (Marc) of Knoxville, TN; 8 great-grandchildren Chase Snelson, Ashlyn Snelson, Rylee Snelson, Alexis Jarrell, Emilie Jarrell, Cameron Jarrell, Rhys Jarrell, and Madison Quick; 2 step-great grandchildren Owen and Raegan Barber.
Family would like to express their greatest gratitude for the care of our father to Hospice Hubbard House and to Encompass Rehabilitation Facility.
Rev. Jerry Losh will be officiating a private family service. Please visit allenfuneralhomewv.com to share memories and condolences.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contribution to First Baptist Church of Hurricane, 2635 Main Street, Hurricane, WV 25526 or to HospiceCare, 2606 Kanawha Blvd. W, Charleston, WV 25387.