FRANK RANSBERGER passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his wife and daughters on July 30th, 2020. He was born and raised in Charleston, West Virginia. He joined the Air Force in Beckley, WV in 1966. He served in Wichita, Kansas as part of the missile maintenance crew in a Titan 2 missile silo during the Vietnam war. He later graduated from Wichita State University Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor's degree in Business and Finance. While attending WSU, he was a member of Alpha Kappa Psi Fraternity. Frank then continued his education with two additional years in banking school where he received a certification in banking from the University of Colorado Boulder. He served on numerous boards throughout his career including Prospectors Association, Chairman of the metro division of the Pikes Peak United Way, Treasurer of The Partnership for Community Design, and Colorado Springs District 11 Accountability Committee. Frank was heavily involved in his community and volunteered for local organizations such as Habitat for Humanity and Care and Share. He loved the Colorado mountains where his favorite activities were skiing and hiking.
Frank is survived by his wife Jeanne, two daughters Jennifer (Ken) Kiger and Traci Ransberger, granddaughter Adeline Kiger, sister Barbara (Stephen) Taylor, sister-in-law Melanie Ransberger, sister-in-law Brenda Roberts, sister-in-law Louise Covert, as well as nieces and nephews.
Frank will be laid to rest at the Pikes Peak National Cemetery in Colorado Springs, Colorado on August 20, with a small family ceremony. A memorial will be held at a later date for friends of the family to attend. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to Abode Hospice of Colorado Springs. Donations will be collected via a Go Fund Me page and forwarded to Abode Hospice in loving memory of Frank.
