FRANK RODRIGUEZ, 93, of St. Clairsville, Ohio died Sunday, March 13, 2022. Frank is preceded in death by his second son, John Philip Rodriguez, his parents, Jose and Sofia Rodriguez, his siblings Paciano "Bob" Vera, Antonio " Tony " Vera, Rafaela Rodriguez, Manuel Rodriguez, and Jose "Joe" Rodriguez. He was born July 11, 1928, in Blue Jay, West Virginia. He leaves behind in life his ex-wife and friend, Janet Rodriguez of Wheeling, WV; his pride and joy, his seven children, Joe (Mary) Rodriguez of Fort Walton Beach, FL, Frank Rodriguez of Wheeling, WV, Eddie Rodriguez of Wheeling, WV, Lisa Rodriguez (Bud Phillips) of Apopka, FL, Kathy Rodriguez of Wheeling, WV, Susie (Jim Pinto) Rodriguez of St. Johns, FL and Tom Rodriguez (Janet Koenig)of Cardiff, CA; grandchildren, Jenni Hudson (Shelton) of Slidell, LA, Sarah (Jeff) Medina of Chesterfield, NJ and Jake Pinto of St. Johns, FL and his great- grandchildren, Camille Medina of Chesterfield, NJ and Edyn Hudson of Slidell, LA.
He was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and was on the All-Tournament Team in Basketball of 1946. He was noted as one of Woodrow Wilson's All Time Greatest Performers. He went on to WVU and earned a B.S. in Education. He was co-captain of the WVU Men's Basketball Team.
After graduating, Frank was active duty in the United States Army for four years. Before heading to Korea, he played on the All-Army Basketball Team. Served in the Korean War. Then, he was a teacher and coach at Trap Hill High School, Raleigh County, West Virginia for four years.
He went on to devotedly serve the City of Beckley for over fourteen years during which time he was the Recreation Director. He assisted in the development of the New River Park, Harry Lewin and Warren Williams Fields, the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine and playgrounds in the various neighborhoods of the Beckley community. He co-chaired a successful fund raising of the first municipal swimming pool for the City of Beckley. Expanding on the tennis, arts and crafts and the introduction of gymnastics into the City's recreation program, his tireless leadership and drive were noted in everything he did. In November 1962, in addition to his current responsibilities he became the Manager of the Raleigh County Armory.
In addition to his employment, he had served with distinction in the West Virginia National Guard, having served as a Lieutenant in 1954 of Headquarters Company, 2nd Battalion, 150th Infantry; in 1958 he was promoted to Captain and was Troop Commander of the 2nd Battalion, 150th Infantry of Headquarters Company; in March 1959, he became Troop Commander of the First Squadron. 150th Armored Calvary; in September 1961, Captain Rodriguez was placed on Active Duty and remained on active duty for one year. During this period, he was Troop Commander and Training Officer of the First Squadron, 150th Calvary, Fort Meade, Maryland. Frank was activated in 1961 for the Berlin Crisis. He remained Troop Commander until April 1965, when he was moved to Charleston as S3 for Headquarters Company, 150th Armored Calvary. Shortly after, he was promoted to Major. From April 13, 1965, to March 7, 1971, Frank served as S4 and afterwards became Executive Officer of Headquarters Company, 150th Engineer Group of Charleston and on September 17, 1971, Lieutenant Colonel Rodriguez was appointed Commandant of the Officers Candidate School for the State of West Virginia. On October 2, 1982, Frank was made Honorary Mountaineer Brigadier for the West Virginia State Militia.
Frank was hired by the City of Wheeling in December 1972 to not only be the new and first ever Wheeling Civic Center Manager but also took on the position of Recreation Director. He was instrumental in adding counselors every summer to all the playgrounds throughout the city. He cleaned up the playgrounds and their facilities making them more appealing for all children in the Wheeling communities. He added tennis courts and other amenities to give children safe and beautiful facilities to play. He opened the new Wheeling Civic Center in 1976 and went on the serve the Wheeling area with honor, dedication and fairness till December 1984. He then went on to Corpus Christie, TX as the Manager of their Arena but was only there till October 1985 when he returned the mountain state. The city of Charleston, WV wanted this hometown boy with all his knowledge and experience to return to the state. Frank became the Assistant Manager of the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. He served the city of Charleston tirelessly from October 1985 to January 2001.
He was a member of the Elks Club, Lions Club, and a lifelong member of the International Association of Venue Managers (IAVM), National Park and Recreation Association and the National Guard Association. With IAVM Frank served twice on the international board and as VP of the district association twice. He was inducted into the Legends of West Virginia Hall of Fame.
Frank served his community faithfully and with honor and distinction. He exemplified the highest principles of service and citizenship. He will be truly missed by his family and friends.
The Family would like to thank Forest Hills Continuing Care for the care and compassion Frank received. Memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warriors Project, 600 River Avenue, Suite 400 Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15212, (412) 471-0935, woundedwarriorproject.org or Make-a-Wish America, 1702 East Highland Avenue, Suite 400 Phoenix, AZ 85016, (800) 722.9474, www.wish.org .
Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.kepnerfuneral.com.