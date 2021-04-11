Frank Sansom

FRANK "TOM" SANSOM, 68, of St. Albans went on a journey April 4, Easter Sunday 2021. He is survived by his girlfriend of 23 years, Pat Paul, 3 sons, Tommy, Joey and Jamie, 3 grandchildren and a great grandson, brother, Everett (Butch & Suz), cousins, and lots of old friends.
Graveside Services was April 7, 2021 at Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
A special thank you to his son Joey for his care and hospice gals (Amanda Joyce, Brittany Hall and Julie Young).
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude.
