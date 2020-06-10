Frank "Sarge" "Bud" Perry

Frank "Sarge" "Bud" Perry
FRANK "SARGE" "BUD" PERRY, of Hurricane and St. Albans, passed away at the age of 97, Sunday, June 7, 2020, at home with his family after a long illness.

Frank was a retired Master Sargent from the U.S. Army, A World War II, and Korean War Combat Veteran with a Silver Star and two Purple Hearts.

Frank was retired from the Monsanto plant in Nitro, W.Va. Frank had attended the Nitro Church of God and had assisted in the building of five churches through the years.

Frank was preceded in death by his wife, Daphene Perry, and all of his siblings.

Frank is survived by his son, Matthew Perry (Angela) of Hurricane; granddaughter, Hannah Hammond (Jonathan) of Lousia, Ky.; grandson, Chance Perry (Caylin) of St. Albans; granddaughter, Karina Perry of Hurricane; and three great - grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, June 11, at the Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, WV 25313, with Rev. James Flippo and the Rev. Matthew Perry officiating. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.

Friends are invited to come and share stories of Frank and to visit an hour before the service at the funeral home.

Condolences can be sent by visiting www.tylermountain funeralhome.com.

