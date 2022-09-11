FRANK SCARBERRY JR., 59 of St. Albans, passed away Thursday, September 8, in Hubbard Hospice House, South Charleston, after a very long battle of illness. Frank was born August 6, 1963 in Charleston, to Frank Sr. and Phyllis Scarberry. He was a 1981 graduate of St. Albans High School, and then graduated from WV State College. Frank was formerly employed at Kanawha Scales and Systems in Poca, where he poured his heart and soul into his work. Despite his battle of many years of life altering illnesses, Frank always managed to have and amazing attitude toward everything and everybody, despite the hand he had been dealt. He was always upbeat and inspiring to all who knew him.
Frank was preceded in death by his mother Phyllis Scarberry.
Frank is survived by father, Frank Scarberry Sr.; sister, Kim Fisher (Robbie); daughter, Kristina Scarberry; son, Brian Sutton; grandsons, Braxton, Xavier, and Braydon; niece, Tessa Brightwell (Zack), great nephews, Brantley and Brogan; nephew, Tyler Shadrick; a multitude of loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Celebration of Frank's life will be held 1 p.m., on Wednesday, September 14, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar, with Pastor Stephen Neece officiating. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
Gathering of family and friends will be one hour prior to the service.