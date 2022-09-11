Thank you for Reading.

Frank Scarberry Jr.
FRANK SCARBERRY JR., 59 of St. Albans, passed away Thursday, September 8, in Hubbard Hospice House, South Charleston, after a very long battle of illness. Frank was born August 6, 1963 in Charleston, to Frank Sr. and Phyllis Scarberry. He was a 1981 graduate of St. Albans High School, and then graduated from WV State College. Frank was formerly employed at Kanawha Scales and Systems in Poca, where he poured his heart and soul into his work. Despite his battle of many years of life altering illnesses, Frank always managed to have and amazing attitude toward everything and everybody, despite the hand he had been dealt. He was always upbeat and inspiring to all who knew him.

Frank was preceded in death by his mother Phyllis Scarberry.

