On December 9th, 2021 at the age of 95, FRANK WATSON O'DELL passed quietly and comfortably in his sleep surrounded by loving family in Canton, GA.
He is survived by wife Gwen Summers O'Dell, son Stephen O'Dell & wife Terri, stepdaughter Kim Summers Smith & husband Richard, stepson Randy Summers & wife Lou, granddaughter Stephanie O'Dell Daugherity & husband Brian, grandson Jeffrey Odell and wife Sarah, step grandchildren Matt Summers & wife Ginger, Mandy Summers, Heather Richardson & husband Corey, Haley Mascaritolo & husband Mark, and great grandchildren Charlotte, Tuck, Hayden, Carter, Hannah Grace and Harper. Frank was an active member of East Bank Methodist Church in WV and Christ United Methodist Church in Ashland, KY, the town council of East Bank, and the Montgomery community where he worked as an accountant for many decades. He was a founding member of the Kanawha Valley Soap Box Derby Association. Born near Quick, WV in 1926, his family moved to the Kanawha Valley when he was one month old, but frequently visited family and friends in the Dutch Ridge area, where his O'Dell family roots run deep. He will be remembered for his stories, jokes, and booming laughter. He is joining in heaven his beloved mother Mary Esta Mace and father Philip Henry Sheridan O'Dell, wife Mae June Hall O'Dell, grandmother Mace, and many other loved ones.
A graveside service will be held at Montgomery Memorial Cemetery in London, WV at 2pm on December 16th, 2021. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Christ United Methodist Church in Ashland (2335 Pollard Rd, Ashland, KY 41101) or Hillcrest-Bruce Mission (2335 Pollard Rd, Ashland, KY 41101).