FRANKIE ALLINE PAYNE ELKINS was born in Comfort, West Virginia on March 23, 1928, and passed away on March 16, 2021 at Meadow Brook Assisted Living Facility in Julian, West Virginia one week shy of her 93rd birthday.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Chrystal Horton Payne, and her three siblings, Maxine (Bill) McIntyre, Winona (Okey) Gillenwater, and Ronnie (Betty) Payne.
Frankie was married just a few weeks short of 60 years to Willis W. Elkins who passed away in 2006. They had three children Bryan (Jeannie) Elkins, Wayne (Diana) Elkins, and Rebecca (Mike) Grubbs. Her grandchildren are Alan Elkins, Jeff Elkins, Amy Elkins, Steven Grubbs, Philip Grubbs, and Daniel Grubbs. She also has great-grandchildren: Riley, Willa, and Lola Elkins, and Asa and Tripp Grubbs. Frankie graduated from Sherman High School and was its Honor Student in 1946. She adored her husband Willis and was his foundational support whether he was serving as Superintendent of Boone County Schools, fishing, or canning produce from his garden. She was the bedrock of unconditional love for her children and grandchildren. She loved cooking huge holiday family dinners and organizing family reunion picnics. Friends and family always felt at home and relaxed when visiting and could always expect a smile and a chuckle from her when she opened her door for you.
After raising her children, she worked at her dream job for 15 years at Charleston Area Medical Center as a Unit Clerk in the Medical Intensive Care Unit. In her later years, she became interested in genealogy and joined with others as they discovered their ancestors. Frankie was dedicated to her church family at Ashford Church of God (Holiness) where she served as Church Secretary and organized Bereavement dinners for many years. She said, "I believe the Bible, not only because I was taught as a child that it is the inspired Word of God, but also because history has recorded many fulfilled prophesies and science has proven its truths. But the most important is, I have the witness of the Holy Spirit." Frankie always looked on the bright side of things, and she never had a bad word to say about anybody. With her lighthearted sense of humor, she freely laughed at her own silly mistakes making it easy for others to laugh at life as well. For example, she often said, "I'm a Payne from Comfort!"
The family expresses its sincere thanks and gratitude to caregivers Mary Akers, Kelsey Kirk, and Amy Elkins and to the staff at Meadow Brook Assisted Living Facility.
A private family visitation will begin at 1 p.m. until service time at Ashford Church of God Holiness, Ashford. A private family service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Ashford Church of God Holiness, Ashford with Randell Kinder officiating. The burial will be open to the public in Barker Cemetery, Ashford.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, CDC guidelines will be observed, with mask and social distancing encouraged.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The Ashford Church of God (Holiness), 231 Ashford/Nellis Road, Ashford, West Virginia 25009.
Handley Funeral Home in Danville is assisting the family. You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.