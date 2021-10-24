FRANKIE LEE MULLINS 74, of Dry Branch passed away surrounded by family at his home on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 5:30 a.m.
He was a retired carpenter and a member of Little Creek Church of Jesus Christ.
Preceding him in death were his father, Marshal Green Lee Mullins; mother, America Petry Mullins; brothers, Jerry and Tommy Mullins; sister, Zelma Stewart, Molly Mullins and Dolly Jarrell; granddaughter, Sabrina Mullins; and son-in-law, Richard Carrow.
Surviving are his loving wife of 53 years, Cheryl Mullins; children, Laurie Carrow, Frankie Mullins Jr. (Terri), Marshal Mullins (Candi), Tammy Vance (William); brothers, Everette and William Ray Mullins; sisters, Patsy Workman, Deann Bickford; grandchildren, Katrina, Shelly, Charles Jr., Ashley, Amber, Kimberly, Sarah, Trever, Scott, Zachary, Blake, Khailey, Aunah, Brayelyn, Joshua and Brittany; great grandchildren, Alexis, Jodie, Kaitlyn, Kiersten, Courtney, Jacob, Mackenzie, Brandi, Leland, Ashton, Paisleigh, Owen, Waylon, Ensleigh, Abby, Michael, Azreal, Izzy, Colten, Chelsea, Amelia, Melody, Freya, Hazel, Braden, Sabrina and Kynsleigh; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle, with Pastor Tim Cooper officiating. Interment will follow in Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow. Visitation will be one hour before service time at the funeral home on Tuesday.