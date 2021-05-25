Thank you for Reading.

FRANKIE MARILYN TENNANT, 85, of Ravenswood, WV, passed away May 22, 2021, at Ravenswood Care Center. Friends may visit with the family, Wednesday, May 26, from 10 a.m. to Noon at Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood, WV. The funeral procession will leave the funeral home at Noon for a graveside funeral service at Ravenswood Cemetery.

