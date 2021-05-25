FRANKIE MARILYN TENNANT, 85, of Ravenswood, WV, passed away May 22, 2021, at Ravenswood Care Center. Friends may visit with the family, Wednesday, May 26, from 10 a.m. to Noon at Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood, WV. The funeral procession will leave the funeral home at Noon for a graveside funeral service at Ravenswood Cemetery.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Recommended for you
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.