FRANKLIN BOLES, 88, of Leon, passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020. A funeral service will be at noon, Friday, September 25, at Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant, with Pastor Brian Ross officiating. Burial will follow at Leon Cemetery in Leon. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service Friday at the funeral home. Social distancing will be observed and face masks are required.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.