FRANKLIN DELANO BRUMFIELD, 86, of Jeffrey, WV departed this life on December 4, 2020 at Meadow Brook Assisted Living Facility in Julian, WV.
He was born March 11, 1934, son of the late Alvin and Fleety Brumfield. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Dorothy Marie Brumfield; son Terry Allen Brumfield; sisters Juanita Cook and two infant sisters; two infant brothers; and one granddaughter Melissa Workman.
Frank loved to fish and spend time with his family.
Those left to cherish his memory include two sisters, Gladys Jeffrey and Shirley Jarrett (Jack); one brother, Alvin Lowell Brumfield; six children, James Brumfield, Billy Brumfield, Debbie Mullins (Robert), Donna Workman, Dale Brumfield (Laura) and Brenda Tackett (Ricky); ten grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, nine great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
A private family graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, December 7 at Family Gardens, Low Gap, Madison, WV.
Handley Funeral Home in Danville is assisting the family.
You may express your condolences to the family at wwww.handleyfh.com.