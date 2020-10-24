FRANKLIN D HAYES Sr., 83 of Racine went home to his heavenly Father on October 20, 2020 at home after a courageous battle with Leukemia. Franklin was proceeded in death by his Mother and Father Tom and Velda Hayes, his brother Fred Hayes.
Franklin is survived by his wife of 56 years Brenda Hayes, sister Lucy Westover of Medina Ohio, Sons Franklin Jr. and Sherri Hayes of Hinton, Jackie and Rhonda Hayes of Racine, Daughter Gina Thompson at home. Grandyoungins Amber and Teddy Hager, Corey Hayes, Cody Haleigh Hayes and Tyler Thompson. Great grandyoungins Chase Meadows, Sophia Thompson, and Sawyer Hager and soon to be Rowan Leo Hayes. Nephews Jody and Fred Hayes of Pottery Addition Ohio and Niece Virginya McQuade of Ohio.
Franklin graduated from Sherman High in 1955 then got drafted in the US Army in 1961 where he was an MP while serving in the Army.
Franklin really enjoyed all his grandyoungins and loved them dearly, he loved hunting and fishing and West Virginia Football and watching the Steelers play. He loved going to church. But if you ask anyone what he loved most of all was eating. He always looked forward to Springtime to go to Ramp dinners. Franklin's first job was at the Dinner Bell on Short Creek for Mae and Porter Snodgrass, then he worked for Porter Snodgrass on the state Road. Then he worked 32 years for Sears. Everyone would call him to come work on something for them and he continued working for people until he wasn't able to anymore, he worked part time for the State Tax Department, and worked for the Boone County Tax department collecting taxes every Wednesday.
Dad was loved by many and he never had a bad word for anyone, he will greatly be missed. He always said he was ready cause he knew where he was going, we love you dad.
The funeral service will be Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 12 pm at Toney's Branch Freewill Baptist Church with Pastor Jr Perdue, Rev. Troy Howerton and Rev. Roger Halstead officiating. Interment will follow in the Pineview Cemetery Orgas, WV.
Family and friends may come visit Monday evening 6 to 9 at Toney's Branch Freewill Baptist Church.
Armstrong Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences at www.armstrongfuneralhomewv.net