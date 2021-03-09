FRANKLIN D. HEMETEK, 86, of Ravenswood, WV, went home to be with the Lord on March 4, 2021, at his home.
He was born on December 29, 1934, to Joseph and Anne Rodich Hemetek, the youngest of four siblings, in Logan County, WV, in a coal mining camp.
Franklin later moved to Cabin Creek, WV, when he was 8 years old. He graduated from East Bank High School in 1954. He served 4 years in the US Air Force, stationed in Louisiana and Alaska from 1955 to 1959. He met and married Helen F. East in 1961. They were married for 60 years.
He graduated from WV State College in 1976, and was employed at Kaiser Aluminum in Ravenswood for 40 years (1956-1996). He was a member of the Cottageville Evans Baptist Church.
Franklin is survived by his wife, Helen F. Hemetek of Ravenswood; daughter, Kathryn A. Hemetek of Fayetteville, WV; grandson, Richard F. Lockhart of Spencer, WV; granddaughter-in-law, Rebecca Kennedy Lockhart; 3 great grandchildren, James A. Lockhart, Joel D. Lockhart, and Caroline J. Lockhart; sisters-in-law, Irene East of Ravenswood; Dr. Virginia East of Blacksburg, VA; and Rita East of Roanoke, VA; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Daniel Franklin Hemetek.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 10, at 2 p.m. at the Cottageville Evans Baptist Church with Richard Lockhart and Reverend Dave Chicoine officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Southern, WV.
