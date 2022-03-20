Franklin D. Williams Mar 20, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save FRANKLIN D. WILLIAMS, 81, of St. Albans, passed away at home on March 16, 2022.He spent eight years in the Military and retired from WV Water Company after 35 years of service.Frank was preceded in death by his son Danny.He is survived by his loving wife, Joyce; one son, Gary; three sisters, Brenda, Joyce, Clara; and several grandchildren.His wishes were to be cremated and to have a memorial service later.Cooke Funeral Home & Crematorium, Nitro is assisting Frank's family and you may send condolences to the family at www.cookefuneralhome.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Franklin D. Williams Worship Joyce Crematorium Nitro Condolence Funeral Home Danny Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Warren Du’trell Collins Blank Margaret “Maggie” Salimi Delbert Earl Asbury Blank Robert Kelly Cunningham Blank Mark Eden Tina Sayre Drennen Blank Lois Elizabeth Blankenship Blank Bessie Roberta “Bertie” Lett Carol Jean Grandbouche Blank Hellena Deloris Quarles Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: March 20, 2022 Daily Mail WV Nationals statement from the board of the Charleston Amateur Hockey Association Nationals prove slippery for Charleston Chiefs, team will shoot for next year Area sleep centers focus on remedying disorders and related health risks WVU sleep medicine program deemed a ‘game changer’ for hospitalized patients Olde Main renaissance boosts St. Albans