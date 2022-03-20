Thank you for Reading.

FRANKLIN D. WILLIAMS, 81, of St. Albans, passed away at home on March 16, 2022.

He spent eight years in the Military and retired from WV Water Company after 35 years of service.

Frank was preceded in death by his son Danny.

He is survived by his loving wife, Joyce; one son, Gary; three sisters, Brenda, Joyce, Clara; and several grandchildren.

His wishes were to be cremated and to have a memorial service later.

Cooke Funeral Home & Crematorium, Nitro is assisting Frank's family and you may send condolences to the family at www.cookefuneralhome.com

