Franklin Delano Boggs

FRANKLIN "FRANK" DELANO BOGGS, 90, of Spencer, WV passed away April 1, 2023 at Roane General Hospital in Spencer.
He was born December 17, 1932 in Dunbar, WV and was the son of the late Cecil and Violet Thurston Boggs.
Frank was a United States Navy veteran and had worked for many years for the State of West Virginia in maintenance and carpentry at the Spencer State Hospital. He had many hobbies in his free time, such as woodworking, making and fixing things and any type of work that he could do with his hands. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, horseback riding and being outdoors. Frank liked to go boating on his boat that he named the "4 C's," after his four children. There was nothing more in his life that he loved more than spending time with his family and friends.
Left behind to cherish his memory is his wife, Jewell West Boggs of Spencer; two sons, Chris Boggs of Spencer and Curt of Collierville, TN; two daughters, Candi Howard (Greg) of Spencer and Crystal Bennett (Ross) of Oak Hill, WV; one brother, Raymond "Gene" Boggs (Evelyn) of Sequim, WA; sister-in-law, Rosie Boggs of Charleston, WV; a special niece, Sue Horner (Bo) of Ruther Glen, VA; six grandchildren, Grace, Abby, Elijah Bennett all of Oak Hill, WV and Eli, Cody and Ethan Howard all of Spencer; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his six siblings, Jerry, Cecil "Bus" Jr., Charlie, Denver "Denny" Boggs, Betty Whitt and June Russell.
Services will be at 1 p.m. ~ Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home in Spencer, WV with Pastor Larry Jones officiating. Burial will follow at Swank Cemetery in Roane County, WV. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.taylorvandalefuneralhome.com
