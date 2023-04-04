Thank you for Reading.

Franklin Delano Boggs
FRANKLIN "FRANK" DELANO BOGGS, 90, of Spencer, WV passed away April 1, 2023 at Roane General Hospital in Spencer.

He was born December 17, 1932 in Dunbar, WV and was the son of the late Cecil and Violet Thurston Boggs.

