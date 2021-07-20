FRANKLIN DOUGLAS CLARK, 77, a resident of Findlay, OH and husband of Betty J. Clark, passed away to be with the Lord on July 15, 2021 at Birchaven Village after a short illness. He was born January 27, 1944 in McDowell County, WV to the late Thomas P. & Dorothy V. Clark. He leaves behind a brother and his wife, Pastor Tommy R. & Donna E. Clark of Findlay, his former spouse, Linda M. (Campbell) Collins and Doug had two children: Douglas E. Clark, and daughter, Lisa M. (Marvin) Wolfe all residents of Charleston, WV. He also leaves behind his step-children: Christopher (Nina) Bovee of Lima, OH, Richard Bovee of Fostoria, Nancy (Cy) Baber, Sidney, OH, Sandra Fitzgerald of Findlay and Diana Smith of McComb, OH
Doug also has 4 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, nieces and many relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Linda M. Gushwa, a step-mom, Mary and his sister and her husband Peggy (Richard) Csanyu and his sister's son Adam James. Special mention goes to his niece, the daughter of his sister Linda, Lory Ann Gushwa, who loved her Uncle Doug and relied on him for much advice after the loss of their two parents and grand-parents. Tragically, she lost her own life very abruptly in 2015. Also, Doug had many friends over the years but two in particular became his closest. They are Robert Catron and Glenn Kehr. They will miss him dearly.
"Doug" Clark enjoyed his family and friends. He always looked forward to the next family function or reunion. He loved sports and kept up on current events. He was a long-time resident of Elkhart County, IN spending much of his life there. He was a laborer and worked in production and landscaping for much of his life. Early in life, he was an avid basketball player. In his later years, he loved attending local fairs and festivals and visiting yard sales and local flea markets. He truly loved county music and southern gospel, especially songs by George Jones and Jim Reeves.
A graveside service will be held at Prairie Cemetery, Elkhart, IN on Friday, July 23, at 3 p.m. with Bishop Tom Edwards officiating. A dinner reception will follow at Mt. Calvary Assembly of God, Elkhart, IN. by the women's circle where Doug's mother was a member for many years.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to West Edison Church of God, 23674 Edison Road, South Bend IN 46628 or by calling 574-232-6714 to set up a payment plan. All donations are greatly appreciated. Arrangements are being handled by COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Findlay, OH. Online condolences may be sent via www.coldencrates.com.