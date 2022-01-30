Franklin Dwayne Johnson Jan 30, 2022 43 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save FRANKLIN DWAYNE JOHNSON 59 of Montgomery passed away Thursday January 27, 2022 at CAMC Hospice, Charleston. Cooke Funeral Home is serving the Johnson family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Franklin Dwayne Johnson Camc Hospice Montgomery Charleston Funeral Home Pass Away Recommended for you Local Spotlight Jack K. Chapman Blank Wilma Jane Haynes Kay Harris Blank Eugene E. "Gus" Potter Linda DeRito Phyllis Gay Roach Bill Walker Walls Gordon Blaine Grant Blank Cecilia Rye Boggs Blank Terry Dean Asbury Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: January 30, 2022 Daily Mail WV Alzheimer's Association, W.Va. Chapter official discusses ongoing challenges, goals NIH awards WVU $2 million to study link between Alzheimer’s disease, chronic stress County EMTs, paramedics are 'worn-out and short-handed' Communities could lose emergency ambulance service Big Brothers Big Sisters expanding in West Virginia