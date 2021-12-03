FRANKLIN D. YOUNG (FRANK) of Ripley, WV, died Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021 at the Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston, WV. He was born at Tuppers Creek, in Kanawha County, WV, the son of Lewis Otho Young II and Lena Mae Young. Frank had been the owner of Red Barn Tire and Wrecker Service, near Ripley, for 23 years. He was an ardent promoter of recycling and ran the Jackson County Solid Waste Recycling Center for 27 years. He also served as a member and officer of the WV Highlands Conservatory for over 20 years. In his younger years he had several other jobs as well. The WV Environmental Council was another interest for over 20 years. He had been a member of the Charleston area Unitarian/Universalist community for most of his adult life.
Besides his wife Rebecca (Becky) with whom he shared 54 years of marriage, he is survived by the following; three children, Raymond Young (Rhonda), David Young (Ava), all of Ripley, and Jennifer Bauer-Leffler (Simon) of Portland, Oregon; eight grandchildren who lovingly remember their Pappaw, Austin Young, Savanna Young, Cassie Fisher, Tyler Wallace, Hollie Young, and Kelsie Young, all of Ripley; Mikhaela Medina of Pennsylvania and Alexander Medina of Spokane, Washington; one great granddaughter, Autumn Fisher of Ripley, also survives. Also surviving are Frank's five siblings; Lois Daskalos, of Charleston, WV; Darwin (Gerry) Young of Lancaster, Texas; Homer Young of Douglassville, Georgia; Dawn (Pinky) Warden of Medina, Ohio; and Karolyn (Kay) Hill of Mineral Wells, WV. In addition to his siblings and their extended families, he is survived by the family's special friend Michelle Medina of Pennsylvania and his bow-legged canine friend, Bumper, of Ripley.
He was preceded in death by one infant brother, Lewis O. Young II.
His body was transported to the WVU School of Medicine in Morgantown, WV. A family and friends memorial service will be held later at the convenience of the family.