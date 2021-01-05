Franklin Lilly

FRANKLIN DELANO LILLY, 79, of Charleston, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 29, 2020.
He was born on January 26, 1941 in Charleston, to the late Cary J. and Esta Harrison Lilly.
Franklin was a graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School in 1959. He was an employee of the State of WV and a retiree of Park Corporation in South Charleston. He loved spending time at this property in Jackson County with his family relaxing and hunting. Frank was known for being a jack of all trades, able to repair or build most anything.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Aubrey, Joseph, Ray, James, Douglas and Marlin.
Frank is survived by his brother, Orville Lilly of Sissonville; sisters, Eleanor Nickell and husband Paul of Cross Lanes, Joretta Bailes and husband David of Sissonville, and Loretta Evans of Charleston, Lenora Vanater of Vero Beach, FL; as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday January 6, in Guthrie Cemetery, Charleston, with Pastor Pete Rhodes officiating.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.