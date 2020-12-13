Franklin McClung

FRANKLIN "FRANK" DELANO MCCLUNG, 85, of Elkview passed away peacefully at home on December 4, 2020.
Frank was born May 10, 1935 to Jennings and Ethel McClung. He attended Nicholas County High School and went to proudly serve in the United States Army. He worked in the heavy equipment and mining industry for over 60 years. Frank was a lifetime member of the NRA and enjoyed many outdoor activities and his beloved furry friends.
Frank is survived by his wife of 64 years, Evelyn Justus McClung; and his two sons, Mark (Margie), of Cross Lanes; and Mike (Tracey), of Mechanicsville, VA. He is also survived by three grandchildren; Rachel (McClung) Garrett, Kyle McClung, and Jacob McClung.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents; Jennings and Ethel (Legg) McClung; and his older brother J.B. McClung, Jr.
Due to COVID-19 there will not be a service at this time.
In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to the Kanawha/Charleston Humane Society at 1248 Greenbrier St. Charleston, WV 25311
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV