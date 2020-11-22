Franklin Meadows

FRANKLIN BRADY MEADOWS, 87 of Hurricane, WV went to be with his Lord on November 20, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his family. He was born June 8, 1933 in Hurricane, WV, the son of the late Delmar B. and Ruth Dillon Meadows.
Frank graduated from Hurricane High School in 1951 and attended Marshall College while he taught at Peach Ridge Grade School, grades 1 - 8, for one year before going to work at Union Carbide and Rhone-Poulenc and retiring as a Supervisory Electrician.
Frank was married to the love of his life, Emma Jean Brown for 69 years. The apples of Frank's eyes and his two proudest accomplishments to this day were his two sons, David and Richard (Rick).
Frank enjoyed following Hurricane High School football and camping at Roseberry Campground at Claytor Lake in Dublin, VA. This was their home away from home during the summers for over 59 years.
He is survived by his wife, Emma Jean, his son David and his wife Evonna of Culloden, WV, his son Rick and his wife Patti of Hurricane, WV, 4 grand-daughters Amy (Chris) Cosce of Lake Wales, FL, Casey (Travis) Gibson of Hurricane, WV, Andrea Wilkes of Hurricane, WV, Andrea Reed of Hurricane, WV, 6 great-grandchildren Kayden Gibson, Trent Wilkes, Maddox Cosce, Cooper Cosce, Maria Cosce and Myles Reed.
The family would like to thank the staff from Cabell Huntington Hospital and Frank's care takers from Hospice for their excellent care.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic a private service will be held on Monday, November 23rd at the Valley View Memorial Park with the Reverend Dicky Jobe officiating.
In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make a memorial contribution to Hurricane High School Football, 3350 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, WV 25526 or Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd W, Charleston, WV 25387 in memory of Frank.