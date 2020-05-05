PASTOR FRANKLIN RAY CHAPMAN, 68, of Alum Creek, WV, went to be with the Lord Saturday, May 2, 2020, at CAMC-General after a sudden illness (brain aneurysm). He was born October 11, 1951, and was the son of the late Jennings & Vina Bowman Chapman.
He was a member of Independent Missionary Baptist Church of Alum Creek where he was the Pastor for 32 years. Upon retiring from the pastorate in 2017 he was named pastor emeritus. He was a 1969 graduate of Duval High School, and was a 1976 Bible Institute graduate. Prior to entering the ministry he was a member of Boilermakers Local 667.
Frank's life verses were Romans 12:1-2 "I beseech you therefore, brethren, by the mercies of God, that ye present your bodies a living sacrifice, holy, acceptable unto God, which is your reasonable service. And be not conformed to this world: but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind, that ye may prove what is that good, and acceptable, and perfect, will of God."
Frank is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Kim Chapman, one brother, William (Glenna) Chapman, three sisters, Ilene Hatch, Wanda Monday and Charlene Chapman all of Alum Creek. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by brother-in-law, David Hatch.
A walk-through visitation will be held Thursday, May 7, from 2 p.m. - 8 p.m. at the Independent Missionary Baptist Church of Alum Creek. These extended hours of visitation are to allow time for social distancing guidelines. Funeral service for the family will be 3 p.m. Friday, May 8, at the church with Pastor Rick Perrine officiating assisted by Pastor Daniel Dent. Anyone who wishes to attend the brief graveside service after the funeral is welcome to attend at Orchard Hills Memory Gardens, Yawkey. You may either follow the procession from the church or just arrive at the cemetery by 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers please take time to visit a shut-in.
Also, if you prefer to be "Safer at Home" the funeral service will be live-streamed on IMBCofAlumCreek.com on youtube or Facebook under Independent Missionary Baptist Church of Alum Creek. As if losing a husband and brother were not traumatic enough, dealing with COVID-19 has made our lives even more difficult. We hope you understand that we are bound by legal guidelines. Lord willing, we may attempt to have a Celebration of Life service at some point after the restrictions of COVID-19 are lifted. We would love to share hugs, handshakes, and fellowship with you when it is deemed safe to do so. Thank you for understanding. You are dearly loved and appreciated.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV has been family owned since 1950.