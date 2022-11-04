FRANKLIN "SONNY" WEAVER, 84, of Lake City, passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, October 30, 2022 after an extended illness. He was born in South Charleston, West Virginia on June 26, 1938 to the late Joseph Weaver and Minerva Demastus Weaver. He has made Lake City his home since 2006, moving here from the Tampa area. He worked in the Trucking Industry for over 45 years, many of those in management. He retired from Roadway Express in 2004 before moving to Lake City. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, watching sports, Bar-B-Q's, playing tennis and bowling. Sonny loved camping with his family, listening to Gaither Gospel Music & took pride in not only his family, but his home, yard and car. He is preceded in death by his brothers, Bob Weaver, Joe Weaver, Jr. (Lou) & Tom Weaver (Mattie Mae); his sisters, Juanita Taylor (Willard), Margaret Wills (Johnnie) & Jeweldine Davis (Norman).
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Nelia Weaver; daughter, Teri Jones (David); his sister, Minta Lutz (Richard); and his brothers & sister-in-laws, Phyllis Weaver, Diana Hughes (Ed), Stanley Toledo (Judy) and Sandy Stahl (Lloyd). Four grandchildren, Ali, D.J. (Maddi), Shawn & Daniel; and one great grandchild, along with numerous nieces and nephews. Sonny will also be remembered fondly by his dog Ginger, as well as the many friends with whom he corresponded regularly.
The family would like to give special thanks to following medical team for their care and compassion to Sonny, as well as his family: Dr. Waseem Khan, Dr. Mitchell Duarte, Dr. Miguel Tepedino and Nurse Ranee.
A celebration of life gathering for Sonny will be held at their home on Saturday, November 5, 2022. Guests are welcome to visit from 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family graciously welcomes donations to Operation USA in Mr. Weaver's name. Cremation arrangements are under the direction and care of Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025, 386-752-1954. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.